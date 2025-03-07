Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given New $231.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $228.00 to $231.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GWRE. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded down $9.39 on Friday, reaching $177.59. 460,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,400. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.39 and a 200-day moving average of $184.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.77, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.13, for a total value of $284,382.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,952,758.90. This trade represents a 0.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $230,080.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 180,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,804,540.78. This trade represents a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,856,836 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 537.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

