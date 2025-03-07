Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at CIBC

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s current price.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TSE:GCG traded up C$1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$44.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.67. Guardian Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$39.47 and a 1 year high of C$51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

