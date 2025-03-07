Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Up 24.8% in February

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 106,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded down $3.97 on Friday, hitting $264.79. 6,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,154. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $357.90.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by ($0.06). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $449.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.
