Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Up 24.8% in February

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 106,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock traded down $3.97 on Friday, hitting $264.79. 6,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,154. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $357.90.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by ($0.06). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $449.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $321.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Our Latest Report on ASR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.