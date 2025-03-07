Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Grindr had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 177.83%.

Grindr Stock Down 3.3 %

Grindr stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.18. 3,946,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,946. Grindr has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 0.30.

Insider Transactions at Grindr

In related news, insider Zachary Katz sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $50,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 580,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,521,938.40. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 750,000 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $11,355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,540,655 shares in the company, valued at $477,525,516.70. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 757,115 shares of company stock valued at $11,476,757 over the last 90 days. 76.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Grindr in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Grindr in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Grindr in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

