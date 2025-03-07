Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Has $14.42 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 104,821 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises about 0.5% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,087,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UBER. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average of $71.63.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

