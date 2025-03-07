Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 477,364 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 7.8% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $245,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.3% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 4.5 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $175.99 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $125.78 and a one year high of $226.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.55 and its 200 day moving average is $191.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6855 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.