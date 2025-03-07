Global Dollar Trading 0% Higher This Week (USDG)

Global Dollar (USDG) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Global Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001123 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Global Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Global Dollar has a total market cap of $10.75 million and $105,568.52 worth of Global Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,938.24 or 0.99904727 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88,830.89 or 0.99784144 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Global Dollar Profile

Global Dollar launched on October 30th, 2024. Global Dollar’s total supply is 113,708,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,750,140 tokens. Global Dollar’s official website is globaldollar.com. Global Dollar’s official Twitter account is @global_dollar. The official message board for Global Dollar is www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7257865630844948481.

Buying and Selling Global Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Dollar (USDG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Global Dollar has a current supply of 113,708,747.69. The last known price of Global Dollar is 0.99975652 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $112,355.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://globaldollar.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

