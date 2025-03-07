GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.55, but opened at $10.99. GH Research shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 15,977 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GHRS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on GH Research from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of GH Research from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on GH Research in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

GH Research Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $550.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GH Research by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in GH Research by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 36,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of GH Research by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of GH Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

