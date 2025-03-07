Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Up 22.7% in February

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the January 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,982. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62. Getinge AB has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.84%.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

