Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 10,839 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,839 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 530,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,344,000 after purchasing an additional 27,336 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 533.3% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 42,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,648. The trade was a 49.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,411.52. The trade was a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,700 shares of company stock worth $18,547,125 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC opened at $84.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.19. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.63 and a 1 year high of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

