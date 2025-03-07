Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $4.56 Million Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.90.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.07). Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, EVP Ron Wilson sold 1,500 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $103,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,950.04. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristin Papesh acquired 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,941.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares in the company, valued at $472,177.83. This trade represents a 6.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

