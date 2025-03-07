General Motors (NYSE:GM) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 122.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GM. StockNews.com lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.22.

Shares of GM opened at $47.15 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $592,321,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of General Motors by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,914,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $250,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,973 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,397,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $394,060,000 after buying an additional 2,104,528 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $108,366,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in General Motors by 972.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,103,036 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $94,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

