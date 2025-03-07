GAP (NYSE:GAP) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $19.48, but opened at $22.46. GAP shares last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 3,038,326 shares.
The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. GAP had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion.
GAP Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.
In other GAP news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $6,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,198,183.36. This represents a 19.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 123,950 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $3,252,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,696,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,996,606.08. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
About GAP
Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.
