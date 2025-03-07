GAP (NYSE:GAP) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $19.48, but opened at $22.46. GAP shares last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 3,038,326 shares.

The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. GAP had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion.

GAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GAP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GAP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GAP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other GAP news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $6,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,198,183.36. This represents a 19.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 123,950 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $3,252,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,696,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,996,606.08. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

GAP Trading Up 12.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

See Also

