Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 15.70 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Galliford Try had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 32.22%.
Galliford Try Stock Performance
LON:GFRD opened at GBX 384 ($4.95) on Friday. Galliford Try has a 12-month low of GBX 230 ($2.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 405 ($5.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £380.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 376.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 354.50.
About Galliford Try
Our business operates mainly under the Galliford Try and Morrison Construction brands, focusing on areas where we have core and proven strengths, namely in Building, Highways and Environment.
