Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 15.70 ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Galliford Try had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 32.22%.

LON:GFRD opened at GBX 384 ($4.95) on Friday. Galliford Try has a 12-month low of GBX 230 ($2.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 405 ($5.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £380.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 376.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 354.50.

Galliford Try is one of the UK’s leading construction groups, working to improve the UK’s built environment, delivering positive, lasting change for the communities we work in on behalf of our clients.

Our business operates mainly under the Galliford Try and Morrison Construction brands, focusing on areas where we have core and proven strengths, namely in Building, Highways and Environment.

