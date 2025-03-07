FY2029 Earnings Forecast for TARA Issued By HC Wainwright

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings estimates for Protara Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Protara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.32) per share.

Separately, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Protara Therapeutics Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of TARA opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.69. Protara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $11,030,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,579,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 2,479.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 357,051 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,392,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

