FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Daktronics Issued By Sidoti Csr

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Daktronics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now expects that the technology company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Daktronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Daktronics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Daktronics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Daktronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $12.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $601.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.09. Daktronics has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $19.89.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). Daktronics had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 8,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,381.25. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Patrick Friel sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $40,773.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,201.41. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daktronics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Daktronics by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 77,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 44,307 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,096,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,391,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,312,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Featured Articles

