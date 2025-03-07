Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1,390.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,361,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,103,000 after buying an additional 5,002,090 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $162,640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $143,909,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 20.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,648,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,759,000 after buying an additional 1,294,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 29.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,738,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,861,000 after buying an additional 1,090,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTV. Baird R W raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.61.

Aptiv stock opened at $65.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

