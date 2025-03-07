Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 2,252,921 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252,921 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Auour Investments LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 102,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.63 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $50.81.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.