Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 133.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,103 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

IBIT opened at $50.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.09. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $61.75.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

