Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $872,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,573 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after buying an additional 62,195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 425,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $54.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $40.63 and a 52-week high of $55.70.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

