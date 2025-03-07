Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,672,000 after purchasing an additional 378,325 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 570.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,226,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,496,000 after buying an additional 157,530 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,160,000 after buying an additional 110,926 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $87.30 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $146.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.