Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 332 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $86.64 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 44.91%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

