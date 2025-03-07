Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Price Up 7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) were up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.57 and last traded at $37.33. Approximately 5,588,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 14,413,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

