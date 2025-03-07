Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Foxtons Group had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.69%.

Foxtons Group Price Performance

Shares of FOXT traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 61.80 ($0.80). 253,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,138. The stock has a market capitalization of £188.34 million, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 65.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.20. Foxtons Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.20 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 71.40 ($0.92). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Foxtons Group

In other Foxtons Group news, insider Chris Hough purchased 30,000 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £18,300 ($23,582.47). 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Foxtons Group

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.