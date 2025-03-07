Foundation Wealth Management LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $287,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,277 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $263.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $847.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.14, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.15 and a 200-day moving average of $317.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,273.50. This represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 422,452 shares of company stock valued at $153,659,530. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Phillip Securities cut shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.15.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

