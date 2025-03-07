Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Shares Up 5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) rose 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.97 and last traded at C$6.95. Approximately 109,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 795,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.62.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FVI. Cibc World Mkts cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc is engaged in precious and base metal mining and related activities in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Cote d’Ivoire. The company operates the open pit Lindero gold mine in northern Argentina, the underground Yaramoko mine in southwestern Burkina Faso, the underground San Jose silver and gold mine in southern Mexico, the underground Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine in southern Peru, and is developing the open pit Seguela gold mine in southwestern Cote d’Ivoire.
