FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Short Interest Up 25.9% in February

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,210,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the January 31st total of 11,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,253,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 215,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,421. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.65. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

