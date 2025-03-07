First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the January 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
