First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the January 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,537,000. GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 101,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 49,765 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 370.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 61,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 48,382 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at $634,000.

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

