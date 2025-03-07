Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,821,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 831,545 shares.The stock last traded at $4.01 and had previously closed at $3.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GSM shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $741.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $367.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferroglobe Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Ferroglobe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ferroglobe’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 137,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 22,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

