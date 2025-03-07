Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Trading 5% Higher – Here’s Why

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 164,751 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 157,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Up 10.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.78 million, a P/E ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

