F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Short Interest Down 17.9% in February

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 555,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

F5 Stock Down 2.5 %

FFIV opened at $275.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. F5 has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $313.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $280.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total value of $75,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $59,452. This trade represents a 55.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total value of $1,969,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,836,915.82. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,060 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,083 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of F5

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in F5 during the 4th quarter worth $171,127,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in F5 by 598.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,275 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $106,944,000 after acquiring an additional 364,372 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F5 by 1,681.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,639 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $62,898,000 after acquiring an additional 269,602 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in F5 by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 913,021 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $229,597,000 after acquiring an additional 251,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,623,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

