Ethos Financial Group LLC Takes $458,000 Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BITB. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 6,348.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,102,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,925,000 after buying an additional 2,070,139 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 4,033.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 277,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after buying an additional 270,396 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 135.7% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 122,045 shares in the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,694,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 201,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 61,499 shares in the last quarter.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BITB stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $59.07.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

