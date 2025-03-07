Ethos Financial Group LLC Sells 332 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ethos Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inceptionr LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 103,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.53 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average is $76.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.