Ethos Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,206 SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 416.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,718.4% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $29.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

