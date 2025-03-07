Ethos Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Pinterest by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,540,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,855,000 after acquiring an additional 119,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pinterest by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 844,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after acquiring an additional 32,539 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,252,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,669,000 after acquiring an additional 87,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Pinterest by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 404,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 68,096 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.47.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $34,994.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,081.48. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $137,365.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,072.34. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,117 shares of company stock valued at $253,056 in the last ninety days. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $34.51 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

