Ethos Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SCHF opened at $20.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.