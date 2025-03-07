Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March 7th (ALV, AMPE, APTV, ASPN, AUR, AXL, BKSC, BPMC, BYFC, CANF)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, March 7th:

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV). They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR). TD Cowen issued a hold rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL). They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW). The firm issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN). They issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock.

Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX). They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO). They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). The firm issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS). They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U). They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE). Rosenblatt Securities issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG). The firm issued a hold rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID). The firm issued a hold rating and a $2.30 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MARA (NASDAQ:MARA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL). They issued a buy rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN). TD Cowen issued a hold rating and a $12.70 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO). The firm issued a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sprott (NYSE:SII). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA). They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER). They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP). They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS). They issued a hold rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC). TD Cowen issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN). The firm issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

