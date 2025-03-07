Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for March 7th (ALV, AMPE, APTV, ASPN, AUR, AXL, BKSC, BPMC, BYFC, CANF)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, March 7th:

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR). TD Cowen issued a hold rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL). They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW). The firm issued a buy rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN). They issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock.

Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX). They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO). They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). The firm issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS). They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U). They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE). Rosenblatt Securities issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG). The firm issued a hold rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT). They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID). The firm issued a hold rating and a $2.30 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of MARA (NASDAQ:MARA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL). They issued a buy rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT). Scotiabank issued a sector perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN). TD Cowen issued a hold rating and a $12.70 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO). The firm issued a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sprott (NYSE:SII). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA). They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER). They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP). They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS). They issued a hold rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC). TD Cowen issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN). The firm issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB). The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

