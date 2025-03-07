Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TEVA FY2025 Earnings

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $15.32 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

In other news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $6,294,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,296,950. The trade was a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 273.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 465,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 197,585 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 473,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

