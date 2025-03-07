Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Entravision Communications has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.

Entravision Communications Stock Down 15.6 %

Entravision Communications stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,977. Entravision Communications has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $157.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

