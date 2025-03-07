EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Shares Up 14.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Free Report) were up 14.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.66 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.44 ($0.16). Approximately 5,374,190 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 2,524,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.90 ($0.14).

EnQuest Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £287.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.00, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition.

EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning.

