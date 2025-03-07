Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ENIC shares. Scotiabank lowered Enel Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Enel Chile Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ENIC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.32. 327,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,400. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.12. Enel Chile has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $3.49.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

