Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 646 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELME. Truist Financial upgraded Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elme Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -122.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.26. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -514.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elme Communities by 817.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Elme Communities by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elme Communities by 6,041.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

