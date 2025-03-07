Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Has $15.57 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 149.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 6.7% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after purchasing an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,840,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $940,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,409,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,494,000 after purchasing an additional 46,234 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $488.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.75. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $307.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.