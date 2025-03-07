Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Elevation Capital Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 472.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $40.12 and a 52 week high of $42.55.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

