Elevation Capital Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 1,879 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $197.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.18 and its 200-day moving average is $198.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $173.17 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The firm has a market cap of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

