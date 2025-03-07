Electric Vehicle Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 7th

Tesla, Arcadium Lithium, and Enphase Energy are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of companies involved in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, as well as the development of supporting technologies like batteries and charging infrastructure. They represent an investment in the evolving clean transportation and renewable energy sectors, which are key to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable mobility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.55. 62,994,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,484,359. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.05 billion, a PE ratio of 128.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

Shares of NYSE:ALTM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 93,149,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,077,770. Arcadium Lithium has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $5.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,177,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,641. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $51.63 and a 12 month high of $141.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 83.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

