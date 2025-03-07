EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2,482.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $69.99 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.53 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.12. The stock has a market cap of $143.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

