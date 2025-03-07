EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 633.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Insulet by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $259.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.48 and its 200 day moving average is $251.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $160.19 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,129.46. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.06.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

