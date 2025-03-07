EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $1.84 Million Stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. trimmed its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 146.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 50.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 550.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROIV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.08.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roivant Sciences

In other news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 16,845,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $336,900,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,650,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,006,820. The trade was a 21.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 896,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,654.85. This trade represents a 10.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,388,170 shares of company stock worth $27,612,299 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.