EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 805 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,548 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 42.9% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 231,481 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $27,208,000 after buying an additional 69,489 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,065 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,479 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX opened at $120.47 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.27.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

